President Emmerson Mnangagwa inexplicably shunned his served breakfast at the World Economic Forum that is currently underway in Davos, Switzerland.

In the picture (below) Mnangagwa is seen holding the cup of another delegate while leaving his.

One online activist, @mapipimakuru made the realisation and captioned the picture of the rare realisation, posting:

Has anyone noticed something on this picture. That cup of tea mukuru yaari kutora belongs to the other guy. Mukuru on your left is your cup. Your boarder pakudya apa ends where the utensils are. Nhaka! #Davos2022

Zwnews