Anti-riot Police Disperse Allan Wilson Boys High School Demo

Students at Allan Wilson Boys High school on Monday staged a demonstration against their headmaster at the school premises, prompting anti-riot police to move in.
The pupils accuse the headmaster of mismanagement of the school and poor relations with influential sponsors who are now pulling out.
According to reports by the Daily News, the headmaster had to seek protection from anti-riot police who descended on the school ready to neutralize the mob.
Munashe Chabayanzara, one of the prefects and A’level student confirmed the chaotic events
We are deeply aggrieved by the deplorable state of the school and the downturn of the standards that has become some sort of a routine.
We are not conducting enough Science practicals as stipulated by our Zimsec syllabus because there is the only lab which is shared by every student, even the Ordinary
Level group of last year only had one practical which was a few days before their final exam practical.
