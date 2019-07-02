POISONED: Chiwenga airlifted to SA hospital…Fighting for his life, Now unrecognisable

ZIMBABWE Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has been airlifted to a South African hospital in his latest battle with failing health, government sources revealved.

Chiwenga has not been seen publicly for more than a month, part of which time was spent in India being treated for what associates say is a liver ailment.

Associates now believe Chiwenga was poisoned through potable water delivered to his home. Both he and his wife, Mary, have been treated for a mysterious skin pigmentation loss.

Two senior government sources said Chiwenga was flown to South Africa on June 23 last month, where he is reported to be in critical condition.

We reached out to the presidency for an official comment, but they had not responded at the time of publication.

“He’s in a major fight for his life, his darkest hour,” one source said, declining to reveal the name of the hospital citing security risks.

Chiwenga was flown to India by private jet on May 18, and did not return to Zimbabwe until June 9.

Upon his return, sources say he ordered a borehole to be sunk at his Borrowdale home which, because of its hilltop location has low water pressure. Previously, water bowsers brought water to fill tanks at the property while bottled water was delivered for drinking.

“He has told those closest to him that he believes he was poisoned through water delivered to his home. He wanted a borehole sunk quite quickly. It was a herculean job, but they did find water at a depth of over 220 meters,” another source briefed on the development said.

Sources say there is good reason why Chiwenga shunned public appearances following his recent lengthy treatment in India.

“He’s unrecognisable,” said one official.

Chiwenga led a military coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017, and was instrumental in installing Mnangagwa as president but the two men are said to have had a falling out, creating two factions in the ruling Zanu PF party.

By maintaining close links with the powerful military, Chiwenga has kept himself in play to challenge Mnangagwa for the presidency but failing health has become his greatest opponent. In Chiwenga’s medical absence, Mnangagwa has purged his rival’s loyalists including in the military as he consolidates his hold on power.

