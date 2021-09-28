The Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has released timetables for the 2020 November candidates which were delayed by the novel coronavirus.

Ordinary and Advanced level exams are set to commence on December 1, while Grade Seven tests begin on December 3.

Grade Sevens complete their examinations on December 17 while the last papers for Advanced Level examination candidates will be written on December 18.

Ordinary Level candidates will break exams for the festive season on December 18, resume on January 5 and sit for the final paper on February 5.

Meanwhile, ZIMSEC announced that it will publish dates for 22 Advanced and Ordinary level practical subjects later. ZIMSEC board chairman, Eddie Mwenje, said:

The practical subjects’ dates will be announced once everything is in place. However, we are working on not shifting the timetable too much because if we do so we might not be able to have Grade Sevens write and have their results this year.

So we are going to stick to the timetable as much as possible. We have parents that need to look for Form One places. Teachers that mark will also need to be given a break so that come next year we will not have too much pressure. – The Sunday Mail