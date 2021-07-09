A lady teacher at Dambudzo Primary School in Kwekwe has died of Covid19.

The now deceased Marvelous Macheka (55) succumbed to coronavirus at her Mbizo home in Kwekwe yesterday.

She becomes the second teacher in as many months to succumb to coronavirus at Dambudzo Primary School.

The school was named after Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is also the patron of the educational institution based in Mbizo suburb.

In a related incident, Silobela High School Headmaster, a one Dongo also succumbed to the coronavirus pandemic yesterday.

more details to follow…

Zwnews