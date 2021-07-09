Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba has urged teachers who are complaining over poor conditions of service to vent their grievances through inspectorate making rounds in schools to gauge schools’ Covid-19 readiness for reopening.

Civil servants especially teachers are at loggerheads with the government over decent wages and better conditions of service.

However, Charamba believes they are being crying babies (calling them; so-called teachers unions) who are not genuine in their approach.

“ALLING OUT SO-CALLED TEACHERS’ UNIONS: What is the hullaballoo about nhai maTeachers’ Unions?

“If you were genuine Labour Unions, you would have tendered your advice to the inspectorate which is doing rounds in schools to gauge schools’ Covid-19 readiness for reopening. Isn’t,” he says through his shadow Twitter account Jamwanda.

Meanwhile, the Amalgamation of Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe has since bemoaned the recent hike in cost of data, saying it will upset efforts to embrace e-learning.

“The 30% increase in data costs frustrates all efforts to migrate to e learning in the face of COVID 19 disruptions.

“No one seems to care, the capitalists milk us and we have an absent government,” says the body.

-Zwnews