Zimbabwe on Thursday recorded 56 deaths which is the highest for a single day since Jan 18, when 60 people died.

The capital city recorded 31 deaths which was the highest countrywide, six deaths were recorded in Mashonaland West, five cases in Midlands, four in Mashonaland Central, three in Matabeleland South, three Matabeleland North, Manicaland, Mashonaland East recorded two deaths each and Bulawayo recorded a single death.

Masvingo province did not record any death.

Meanwhile, the number of people who got their first vaccination shot was 29 750, the highest for a single day since the program began.

The Mnangagwa led Government is encouraging citizens to get vaccinated for the country to achieve herd immunity.

Zimbabwe is targeting to vaccinate 60 percent of the population which is about 10 million people.

So far, 848 808 people have received their first dose while 584 770 have received second doses.

-Zwnews