In the wake of the downright notoriety and amplified anguish that the catastrophic coronavirus pandemic has brought to human lives across Planet Earth, a woman who is quarantined at a Covid-19 facility in Plumtree, southern Zimbabwe, has been blessed with a bouncing baby girl.

Placed at Allen Redfern Primary School in the small border town, the woman whose name is withheld for ethical reasons, was rushed from the quarantine facility to Plumtree District Hospital where she reportedly delivered without any complications.

Confirming the good news, Mangwe District Social Welfare Officer, Sicelo Nyathi told state media that the arrival of the bouncing baby girl has now brought to 141, the number of people quarantined at Allen Redfern.

Nyathi also said that the new mother is expected to return to the quarantine centre, adding that health personnel will regularly check on her and the baby.

Meanwhile, authorities have bemoaned the agonizing delay in the release of test results which continues to scuttle efforts by the Government to decongest the holding centres in Plumtree.

A total of 287 returnees are currently placed at Plumtree High School while Allen Redfern Primary School has 141 bringing the total number of returnees quarantined in Plumtree to 428. The centres have a holding capacity of 500.

Mangwe district medical officer Dr Nyasha Hunda said 286 returnees who had been tested for Covid-19 are still awaiting results from the National Tuberculosis Reference Laboratory in Zimbabwe’s second largest city, Bulawayo.

“We have challenges of getting our results in time as the testing centre in Bulawayo is having challenges in getting consumables,” Dr Hunda told the state-owned Chronicle in a telephone interview.

“At the moment we have 301 results which are pending and 286 of those are for people being quarantined in Plumtree who are waiting to be discharged after the results,” he said.

