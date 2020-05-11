An increase of 595 COVID-19 cases in South Africa was reported on Sunday, bringing the total to 10 015.

South Africa is the first country on the African continent to record 10 000 infections since the pandemic broke out.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize also confirmed that the death toll is closing in on the 200-mark after eight more deaths were reported over the past 24 hours. This increases the figure to 194.

A total of 341 336 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country, with 17 257 done since Saturday – the highest number of tests recorded in a 24-hour cycle so far.

Also reported was the number of recoveries, which now sits at 4 173, reducing the active cases to 5 648.