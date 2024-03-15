Categories: Zim Latest

Alleged Ritual Murder: Child’s Body Found in River, Killer Points Finger at Local Businessman

A man allegedly murdered a three-year-old child in a wooded area, then disposed of the body in a river, sparking suspicions of a ritualistic killing.

The incident took place in Chemowa, Zhombe, with the suspect, Steady Munda, reportedly implicating a local businessman.

Munda disappeared after a vehicle mishap near the river, prompting a search led by his colleague, Caston Mucheuki.

They discovered Munda on the opposite side of the river, allegedly after he had disposed of the child’s body.

Munda, apprehended by the public, pointed fingers at someone named Tambu, claiming involvement in the crime. Munda is in police custody, while a circulating video depicts him restrained and unresponsive after purportedly being beaten by locals.

15th March 2024

