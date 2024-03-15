Madzibaba Ishmael in Court: My Only Crime is Caring for 120 Families

MY SOLE INTENTION IS PROVIDING FOR 120 FAMILIES,’ CLAIMS MADZIBABA ISHMAEL

In a recent court hearing, Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa asserted that his primary aim is to care for approximately 120 families residing at Plot 6, Lily Farm, in Nyabira.

During his bail application before Norton resident magistrate, Christine Nyandoro, Madzibaba Ishmael, opting to represent himself, declared that his actions stemmed from a genuine desire to support his community. He emphasized his reform and asserted his lack of control over his congregants, highlighting a violence-free life post-conviction in 2014.

Madzibaba Ishmael further disclosed his ongoing recovery from a food poisoning incident in September of the previous year, stressing that denial of bail would exacerbate his health condition.

Accompanied by seven church members, Madzibaba Ishmael faces charges under the Burial and Cremation Act 5:03 and the Children’s Act 5:06. His co-accused are Takavengwa Gwenzi (55), Siribiniyo Chikunire (53), Wonder Kabaya (41), Devlodge Katsande (47), Zebediah Sigudu (49), Aaron Chokurongerwa (47), and Shingirai Ngavafume (42).

The group is scheduled to appear in court on March 19 for a bail ruling.

According to the State, Madzibaba Ishmael and his associates allegedly conducted burials for Hazel Chikunhire and Winlet Kabaya in November 2023 without the requisite burial orders, contravening the Burial and Cremation Act.

Additionally, the State contends that since 2019, Madzibaba Ishmael and his co-accused neglected, abandoned, and exposed their children to various ailments, resulting in significant health implications for the minors.

Investigating officer Denote Muchichwa opposed bail, citing concerns about witness interference and continued endangerment of their children if released. Muchichwa expressed dismay over the children’s condition, noting their deprivation of education and proper healthcare due to their parents’ beliefs.