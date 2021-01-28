Transform Zimbabwe leader, Jacob Ngarivhume who recently said he would love to work with Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa says the two are joining forces to push for the much needed reforms in the country.

Ngarivhume says he had a meeting with Chamisa over the matter and many others affecting Zimbabwe today.

“Had a conversation with Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

“I’m very excited about combining effort in the coming weeks to build a broad consensus to push the reforms agenda and double down on the anti corruption fight in this critical period, where accountability is absolutely imperative,” he says.

Apparently, Chamisa says the move would be in the best interest of the country, adding that unite makes people stronger than when they are divided.

“The BIG Alliance..Zimbabwe is bigger than any single citizen. Together we shine better for Zimbabwe.

“A person standing alone can be attacked and defeated, but two can stand back-to-back and conquer. Three are even better, for a triple-braided cord is not easily broken.Eccl 4:12.”

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has been accused of developing cold feet in implementing political, media, economic and many other fundamental reforms.

According to analysts, Zimbabwe’s full re-engagement with the international community will depend on real change and a clear commitment to respect for human rights, good governance, and the rule of law.

-Zwnews