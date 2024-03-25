VIDEO..Caught in The Act: Adulterous Affair of Married Teachers Rocks Harare Primary School

In a shocking turn of events, a scandal has erupted at a primary school in Harare, Zimbabwe, as two married teachers were caught red-handed in an adulterous relationship. The incident unfolded in the early hours of Saturday, sending shockwaves through the school community.
Reports reveal that the affair came to light when the two teachers, whose identities remain undisclosed, were discovered together in the woman’s bedroom. The male teacher reportedly claimed that he was unaware of the woman’s marital status, as she had misrepresented herself as single.
The woman’s husband reportedly travelled away and abandoned her for a long time.
The revelation of this illicit relationship exposed by Hmetro has sparked outrage among parents and staff at the school, highlighting concerns about the conduct of educators and the impact of such behavior on the learning environment.
The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining professional boundaries and integrity within educational institutions.
There are calls for self professionalism to ensure that such behavior is swiftly addressed and that the well-being of the students remains paramount.
