President Emmerson Mnangagwa has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to gazette in March 2022 declaring all missing Cyclone Idai victims as dead.

This has been done so that their relatives can access Death Certificates and start processing the estates of the deceased.

President Mnangagwa who was commissioning a road said this is important in closing sad chapters and allow relatives of the deceased to progress.

Meanwhile, the commissioned and rehabilitated Kopa-Jopa road in Chimanimani was badly damaged during Cyclone Idai.

It connects Chimanimani and Chipinge Districts and helps these communities reach markets for their horticulture and fruit produce.

Zwnews