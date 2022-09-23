Everything in place for the 2022 Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) Grade seven examinations which begin on Monday next week.

Some schools have confirmed that they have everything in place and are now ready.

“As a school, we are much prepared for Monday. I am confident to say that we are more than prepared. Our staff and learners have worked very hard for the exams. We have done preparations and we are confident that we are going to achieve a 100 percent pass rate,” Salome Mutsinze, CEO of Mother Touch Group of Schools told ZBC news.

“We have done our best in terms of preparations. We have been doing our revisions with our children and all the mopping so that come Monday, our children will be ready,” said Rita Hwata, an educationist.

“We are much prepared for the examinations. We want to thank the Zimbabwe Examinations Council board for notifying us on time that the exams would start early, so we had enough time to prepare for the exams,” said Loice Magweba, Harvard Junior School Headmistress.

ZIMSEC public relations officer Nicky Dhlamini says it’s all systems go.

“As school examinations council we have finished all the preparations. We have also distributed the papers to their respective centers and this year we expect results to be out on time.”

Meanwhile, candidates who are writing Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations will begin their practicals on Monday next week, while written examinations will get underway next month.

The school calendar has been flowing smoothly as compared to the last two years when the nation reeled under Covid-19.

The government is implementing several strategies to promote the education sector which include the implementation of inclusive education policies and strengthening Technical and Vocational Education training skills.

In a virtual presentation at the High-Level Summit on Transforming Education at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly, this Monday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the government will progressively provide universal, free and compulsory basic education with effect from next year. -ZBC