Australia-based Zimbabwean lady Susan Mutami, who accuses President Emmerson Mnangagwa of raping her as a minor, has gone silent, after announcing she had been invited to the United Nations to address women and child abuse issues.

It was highly anticipated she would use the platform to raise the issue of her alleged sexual abuse by President Mnangagwa, whom she has already reported to police there in Australia where she is based.

“I just wanted to let u know that I’ve been invited to speak at the @UN this year in New York, Category Women and Child Abuse and also @Chiefsvosve1 pro-democracy workshop, UN protests and to be one of the key note speakers,” she wrote on 22 August on Twitter.

Mutami had made sensational claims of having bedded several government officials including former foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo.

However, former commissioner general of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Augustine Chihuri says Mutami was hired to tarnish the image of senior government officials.

“Cdes never allow @UNWomenWatch to get away with murder here. Several Zim women were trafficked to the Middle East as slaves but UN ignored such heinous crimes.

“Now they hire @mutami_susan to smear Gvt officials.

“Whose birth certificate is this? Where does my friend SB come in?” Said Chihuri posting a birth certificate supposedly belonging to Mutami.

Zwnews