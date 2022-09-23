The 2022 Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) Grade seven examinations are set to begin on Monday next week.

ZIMSEC public relations officer Nicky Dhlamini says it’s all systems go. Dhlamini told ZBC News:

As school examinations council we have finished all the preparations. We have also distributed the papers to their respective centers and this year we expect results to be out on time.

Meanwhile, candidates who are writing Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations will begin their practicals on Monday next week, while written examinations will get underway next month.

The school calendar has been flowing smoothly as compared to the last two years when the nation reeled under Covid-19.

The government is implementing several strategies to promote the education sector which include the implementation of inclusive education policies and strengthening Technical and Vocational Education training skills.

In a virtual presentation at the High-Level Summit on Transforming Education at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly, this Monday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the government will progressively provide universal, free and compulsory basic education with effect from next year.