Police in Norton are investigating a robbery case which occurred at a grocery and Mukuru Money Transfer shop at Katanga Business Centre on 09 November 2021 at 0725 hours.

Six suspects attacked the shop owner (48) and attendant (31) and stole US$18 537 as well as ZAR 37 500 cash.

Police therefore appealing for anyone with information to assist.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a robbery case which occurred at Mahoko Village, Zhombe on 07 November 2021 at about 1930 hours, where a business couple was attacked by three unknown suspects armed with three unidentified pistols.

The suspects fired two shots into the air before they struck the husband once on the head with a wheel spanner and stole cash amounting to US$5 100 cash, a Honda Fit vehicle and two Itel cellphones.

The vehicle was later recovered near Sidaken Secondary School.

