A MABELREIGN prophet yesterday tipped the police about three suspected murderers who had approached him for cleansing.

The three suspects allegedly stabbed a vendor, Tobias Matiyase, with a knife five times following a dispute over change on Monday night.

Tinotenda Zemba (20), Kudzanayi Sala (21) and John Cheutare (age not given) were arrested at the shrine following a tip off by the unidentified prophet.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident.

Allegations are that the suspects bought four cigarettes and bananas from Tobias using a US$1 note.

A misunderstanding arose after Tobias gave them $200 change. Zemba, Sala and Cheutare reportedly demanded $400 change instead.

It’s further alleged that Tobias tried to explain to the trio that their change was $200, but the three suspects responded by stabbing him five times with a knife before running away.

The suspects then went to the unnamed prophet in Mabelreign for cleansing.

