Gamu lost her baby boy on Monday, a day after his birth.

Better known as Gamu, the actress who has featured in a number of skits, said the pain of losing her baby was unbearable. Gamu shared her grief on Facebook.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“My baby boy, you are my sunshine, you will forever make me happy,” she said.

Gamu said she will always miss her boy.

