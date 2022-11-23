AKA loses R6 000 to betting again following a football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

World Cup 2022 has started, and people got glued to their screens this Tuesday, as Messi who is one of the biggest football stars played for his country.

Tons of people who enjoy betting placed their money on Argentina, but many got disappointed as the game ended with a 2-1.

The South African rapper hurriedly expressed his pain on Twitter.

Nah fuck this betting shit … what the fuck. — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 22, 2022

“So you telling me that if I had put that 6k I put on Argentina on SAUDI ARABIA that I’d be sitting with like, 100 thou right now?!?!?!?!”

“Football … bloody hell” – Sir Alex Ferguson. — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 22, 2022

While the rapper whose real name is Kiernan Forbes is busy nurturing his pain, he hinted at a new song which will be dropping soon, as he’s changed the lemon-coloured profile photos on his social media accounts to red.

Fakaza News