Joina City, a celebrated shopping mall, in Harare Central Business District, has announced that the mall will be open for 24 hours with effect from the 25th of November 2022.

In a statement, the Joina City management said the move is meant to increase sales.

Reads the statement:

LATE CLOSING OF THE MALL-TURNING JOINA CITY INTO A 24-HOUR MALL.

Our Valued Stakeholders

In a move to increase your sales, we would like to encourage all tenants to participate in extended shopping hours for the mall.

Our target is for Joina City to be the first 24-hour operating mall in Zimbabwe. We currently have tenants who are operating through the night in the Office Tower, and we would like our retail section to participate too.

For a start, we will open the Mall until 2200hrs effective 25th November 2022, and we are ready to adjust the times as per your recommendations.

Should you have any suggestions kindly get in touch with Sharon on 0772 634 844 or Salome on 0772 522 388.

JOINA CITY MANAGEMENT.

Joina City has 72 compartments altogether and is the second tallest building in Zimbabwe after the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.