Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa has called for peace to return in Ukraine, which is in a war with Russia.

“Today the world woke up to grave news of war in Ukraine.This is a sad day for humanity. War is bloodshed, misery & great suffering.

“In all this, women, children & ordinary citizens are the most vulnerable victims.

“Peace is fragile and it must be jealously guarded at all times,” he says.

He says the world should subscribe to principles of territorial sovereignty and equality of states.

“We subscribe to and support the principles of territorial sovereignty, equality of states, non-intervention and state consent.

“In this regard, it is absolutely vital to respect and honour the sovereignty of every nation state regardless of size or any other factor,” he adds.

