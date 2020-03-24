Forget about the catastrophic coronavirus and the Cyclone Idai disaster which rocked Manicaland last year, the eastern parts of Zimbabwe were hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 Tuesday morning.

The earthquake was felt in Chipinge, Chimanimani and other surrounding areas at at around 5am and authorities say the epicenter of the earthquake was Mozambique.

According to Chipinge District Meteorological officer, Lydia Masengu, preliminary location of the earthquake showed that it occurred at Latitude -21.378 S and Longitude 34.657E.

Masengu said the magnitude was determined to be 3.8 and the epicentre is in Mozambique.

By 5pm on Wednesday, no reports of damage to either property or human life had been received. Zimbabwe’s border with Mozambique shows high earthquake activity and Manicaland is a seismically active region.

Agencies