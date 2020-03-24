These pictures sent by a reader allegedly show Chinese men outside Nyaradzo Funeral Services in Harare trying to deliver a dead body in a kombi. The man died at a house in Harare.

Nyaradzo staff refused to receive body without police.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday. The government revealed last week that 502 Chinese nationals entered the country recently, and had been placed under self-quarantine for 21 days over coronavirus fears.

Government maintains just two positive cases of Covid-19 recorded.