Cameroonian Jazz Legend and Saxophonist, Manu Dibango has died of coronavirus. His 1972 hit, Soul Makossa, which peaked at no. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 was famously sampled by Michael Jackson on “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin.'”

He was 86.

A message on his official Facebook page also confirmed that his death had come after he contracted COVID-19.

‘It is with deep sadness that we announce you the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove,’ a statement on his official Facebook page read.

His funeral will take place in “strict privacy”, the statement read, asking instead for people to send condolences by email and adding that a tribute will be arranged “when possible”.