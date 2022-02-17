Africa has produced great talent in as far as the game of football is concerned.

Apart from contributing to their local leagues, they have also glittered on the continental and world stage.

Meanwhile the likes of Zambia’s Godfrey Chitalu and Alex Chola compete with such names as Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba, Hossam Hassan and Gyan Asamoah.

The Zambians do pretty well as two make the top 10 list of Africa’s most prolific scorers at international level. Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu is an disputed at the top. Malawi’s Kinnah Phiri is 8 goals behind in second. Hossam Hassan, Drogba, Eto’o complete the top five.

Gyan and country man Edward Aquah are in the next bach with Alex Chola completing the top 10. Zambia, Ghana, Ivory Cost and Egypt each contribute two candidates eac while Cameroon and Malawi add one each.

Football Connect Zambia.