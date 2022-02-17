Image credit: Zimbabwe Mail

More than 24 officers from various sections; Support Unit, CID Mutare and CID Homicide (Harare) today tried – for second time – to force their way into the Johane Marange shrine in Marange, but were driven away by devotees of the sect’s leader Noah Taguta.

This is the second attempt by the police, who wanted to exhume Anna Machaya, an underage girl who died during labour as she tried to give birth.

The sect members stand accused of marrying and marrying off young girls to older men.

Apparently, police in Plumtree arrested Future Maphendu (35) in connection with a case of infanticide which occurred on 11/02/22 at Phumuza Village.

The suspect gave birth to a baby girl and used a broken bottle to cut the umbilical cord which resulted in the death of the baby.

The suspect took the body and threw it in well approximately 40 metres deep.

Zwnews