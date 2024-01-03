Machakos University Denies False Claims of Offering Degree in Witchcraft

Machakos University has vehemently denied circulating reports suggesting that the institution offers a Bachelors Degree in Witchcraft. The university’s management has labeled the information as both false and malicious, urging the public to disregard these baseless claims.

In an official statement, the university emphasized that the information was ill-motivated, describing it as fake rumors that should be treated with skepticism. The management assured the public and stakeholders that Machakos University does not provide studies in witchcraft, and the reports circulating on social media platforms are entirely unfounded.

The university’s statement comes in response to claims that Machakos University had launched a Bachelor’s Degree in Witchcraft. The alleged information surfaced on various social media platforms, with posts suggesting that the Vice-Chancellor spoke about the course’s launch and its supposed popularity among applicants.

Africa Check, an independent fact-checking organization, investigated the matter by checking the university’s official website and course listings. They found no evidence of such a degree program being offered by Machakos University. The claims were deemed false and lacked any official confirmation from the university.

The public is advised to rely on credible information sources and dismiss any unverified rumors or misleading reports. Machakos University affirms its commitment to providing quality education in line with its official course offerings and encourages stakeholders to focus on accurate and verified information.