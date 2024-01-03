In a regrettable episode of misinformation, various news outlets, including Per Second News, The Nigerian Voice, and Vatican News, inaccurately reported the death of Thabo Mbeki, a pivotal figure in South Africa’s history. This misinformation even led to the erroneous update of his Wikipedia page.

Following thorough verification, it has been confirmed that Thabo Mbeki is alive and in good health. The dissemination of such unfounded reports by local media sources is deeply troubling.

Thabo Mbeki, Nelson Mandela’s successor, served as the President of South Africa from 1999 to 2008. Highly regarded for his intellectual approach to leadership, Mbeki played a significant role in fostering economic growth and stability in post-apartheid South Africa. He was a key architect of the African Renaissance, advocating for growth, development, and democracy across the continent.

This incident is not the first time misinformation about Mr. Mbeki’s health has emerged. In 2021, false rumors claimed he had succumbed to COVID-19, swiftly refuted by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation.