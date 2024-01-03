In a distressing turn of events, Zahara’s sisters, Bandezwa and Lumka, are allegedly making headlines once again, this time for reportedly raiding her bank accounts and ransacking her home in Lille Falls, Roodepoort, just a month after her untimely death.

The sisters are said to have swiftly occupied Zahara’s residence, focusing their attention on her personal belongings, particularly targeting her wardrobe.

This is not the first time Zahara’s sisters have faced accusations of financial impropriety. During Zahara’s health struggles, they were reportedly criticized for recklessly using her bank account on extravagant spending sprees in Johannesburg’s bustling Small Street.

The situation escalated to the point where Zahara’s bank card had to be blocked to prevent further financial exploitation. A close friend, describing the sisters as “shopaholics,” revealed that they attempted to obtain the card’s PIN but were unsuccessful, leading to the blocking of the card.

The friend shared insights into Zahara’s interactions with her sisters while she was still alive, highlighting confrontations about their envy and attempts to emulate her success:

“Even when she was alive, Bulelwa would tell them they would never have her life. They have always been jealous of her success and wanted to reach her level, but they couldn’t.”

The ongoing saga paints a troubling picture of familial discord, financial mismanagement, and the aftermath of Zahara’s passing, adding further complexity to the already tumultuous circumstances surrounding her family.