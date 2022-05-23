Africa Sun Limited has registered 93%, in tourist arrivals in first quarter with locals being the driving force amid a slow recovery.

City hotels benefitted from conferencing, however, resorts are yet to recover.

The return of international flights was a positive move, however, they have relatively low loads.

Meanwhile, the company highlighted that it is going to spend US$10m on upgrades.

African Sun Limited, is a Zimbabwe based hospitality management company established in 1968.

It operates in the hospitality and leisure industry through a number of hotels, resorts, casinos and timeshare operations throughout Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Zwnews