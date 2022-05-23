President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s self-styled top ally, Killer Zivhu has urged him to disband the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) and start dialogue with Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa.

Zivhu, a former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South says after 2023 elections the election authorities will declare that there is no winner and call for a re-run which would see people being harmed through political violence.

“2023, regalia dzakasiyana siyana dziri kugadzirwa, but tapedza kuvhota muchaudzwa kuti hapana winner, rerun vanhu vanokuvadzana uye hapana mari, saka ngatiiteyi unity Government.

“Mwonzora deal has reached a dead end, disband Polad now and start dialogue with Chamisa,” he says.

POLAD is a grouping created by President Mnangagwa for political leaders from various fringe parties that contested in the 2018 presidential election.

However, Chamisa, who lost narrowly to Mnangagwa in the 2018 presidential election, has rubbished the platform as a grouping of losers.

Zwnews