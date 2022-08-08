Zion Christian Church leader, Bishop Mutendi has urged Zimbabweans to love and be proud of their country saying it is a land of milk and honey.

He says Africa sees greatness on Zimbabwe and urged Zimbabweans to share that same view.

““Chief Charumbira was elected PAP President. Africa sees a hopeful Zimbabwe we don’t know why and how some people in Zimbabwe dont see the hope. Tatenda Mavatevere is also representing Zimbabwe in Africa. The whole of Africa sees hope in your vision,” he says.

Addressing congregants which included President Emmerson Mnangagwa and VP Constantino Chiwenga in their midst while celebrating ZCC Big Sunday in Commemoration of zuva Rasamere (founder of ZCC the late Samuel Mutendi), Mutendi preached love.

He praised President Mnangagwa saying he was a gift for Zimbabwe from God.

“It shows that Samuel Mutendi did his job and walked his journey and finished his race and went to be given his blessing by God. This is wat shld be done always. We were given a chief in 1964 and that is President Mnangagwa.

“We shall go and vote for and be with President Mnangagwa in 2023. As Zion i am sure you will all vote for him. His Excellency is doing a lot to uplift the country in terms of developing every sector. We want to take the first place in everything led by President Mnangagwa.

“We want you to pray for him. Zimbabwe is important and blessed. Today lets safeguard , pray, celebrate everything Samuel Mutendi did. The biggest thing is to pray and to do good when we return to our homes,” he added.

Zwnews