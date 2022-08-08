Today is Heroes Day and the nation is remembering the sacrifices the freedom fighters made in the line of duty of liberating the country from colonial bondage.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will officiate at the main event to be held in the capital.

Elsewhere, in places like Midlands, all is set for the provincial Heroes celebrations at the Provincial Heroes Acre.

Snap survey from the area shows friends and relatives of some of the Provincial heroes coming in their numbers to observe the special day.

However, for many Zimbabweans, the day has lost its meaning as oppression has continued.

President Mnangagwa’s regime have been accused of oppressing the same citizens it claimed to have liberated.

The Democracy Index recently classified Mnangagwa’s regime as autocratic.

Zwnews