ZANU-PF Chegutu West Member of Parliament Dexter Nduna is expected to appear in court today after spending a night in police cells.

This follows his arrest yesterday for instigating and leading a futile campaign to invade land at Risboro Farm in Chegutu.

Since the chaotic land reform programme in the turn of the millennium, Zanu PF officials had exhibited no respect on property rights and anarchy reigned supreme.

While, some say Nduna’s arrest should be a warning to other anarchists, others have bemoaned what they call catch and release.

