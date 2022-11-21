Minister of Information, Monica Mutsvangwa today addressed at the launch of the Africa-European Union (Africa-EU) Campaign in Harare today.

The campaign will run for 3 months in five African countries namely Nigeria, Cameroon, Republic of Congo, Tanzania and Zimbabwe

The objective of the Africa-EU Campaign is to promote and strengthen mutually beneficial partnership between Africa and the European Union.

The motto of the Africa-EU Campaign in Zimbabwe is “Zimbabwe and the European Union-Together, Tomorrow, Today”

In his remarks, EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann said- “This is most ambitious communication campaign we have ever launched in Zimbabwe. We feel we should see Africa differently, not through a European lense but African one. We are supporting Zimbabwe’s NDSI.”

Zimbabwe has a frosty relationship with EU over human rights abuses.

Zwnews