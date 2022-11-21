The Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has blasted the government for allegedly condomning sexual harassment in schools.

This follows an incident in which a teacher fought a deputy head for allegedly sexually abusing his wife.

PTUZ says the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education DC at Nzvimbo Primary school recommended a fine, and transfer, itself an unwarranted penalty under the circumstances.

The teachers body says it is worrying that while MoPSE didn’t hesitate to charge and fire the Nzvimbo Pry Sch teacher for fighting another over the sexual abuse of his wife, the DH who sexually abused the wife has not been charged since March 2022.

“The Acting PED decided to fire an aggrieved teacher whose wife was sexually harassed. Adulterated nonsense. Education Minister shld protect females,” says PTUZ.

Zwnews