Image: ZBC

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has promoted two Air Commodores to Air Vice Marshal, Patrick Themba Moyo and Winnie Cabby Mandeya.

The President who is also the Commander-In-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces said the two officers were awarded for their hard work and dedication to duty.

Apparently, Air Vice Marshal Winnie Cabby Mandeya becomes the first female Air Vice Marshal in the history of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

In her acceptance speech, she urged junior officers to be dedicated and hardworking.

Zwnews