The Harare Magistrates Court, has freed 2 pro-democracy campaigners, Namatai Kwekweza and Vongai Zimudzi, arrested on allegations of trying to promote public violence.

The court has also relaxed their bail conditions ordering them to report only once per month after their lawyers had argued for the total scrapping of the reporting conditions citing the upsurge in COVID19 cases.

In an application the duo’s lawyers Rudo Bere and Tinashe Chinox asked the court to completely remove the requirement for the 2 to report at a police station citing that govt adopted a position to decongest offices which would also affect police stations where the 2 are supposed to report.

They return to court on 3 August where a ruling on their application for discharge at close of prosecution case is expected to be handed down.

They are on trial on charges of promoting public violence after they were arrested in 2020 for allegedly gathering at New Govt Complex, where they intended to hand a petition to Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi protesting against holding of public hearings into proposed amendments to the Constitution.

