AFM Kadoma pastors cheat death as church wrangle turns ‘deadly’

AFM leadership church wrangle has turned ugly and deadly with two Kadoma based pastors having cheated death last night after being severely attacked by suspected hired thugs, ZWNews reports.

The incident occured in Rimuka Suburb near Mupedzanyota Infill area, Kadoma.

The matter has since been reported at Rimuka police station with one of the pastors reportedly admitted at Kadoma General Hospital, local reports suggest.

A source from the security sector told our ZWNews.com crew in Harare that the thugs who are on the run were merely targeting the pastors and had nothing to do with theft as indicated by their actions.

“The robbers broke a metal screen to gain entry into the two pastors bedroom, but their aim was not to steal anything as they deliberately left all other rooms that had furniture and electrical gadgets.

“They went straight to the pastor’s bedroom holding hammers and chisels shouting we want to kill everyone leading to a fist fight and one of the pastors was brutally injured and the burglars managed to flee” said the source.

However, there is an uncorfimed story circulating on social media that the burglars misrepresented themselves as police officers to gain entry into the pastors house and took away cellphones.

zwnews