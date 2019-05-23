BREAKING NEWS: Dumiso Dabengwa dies in Kenya

ZIMBABWE independence war hero and ZAPU President Dumiso Dabengwa has died in Kenya while returning from medical treatment in India, sources said.

A family member confirmed the sad news to media.

Dabengwa is reported to have been suffering from a liver disease.

Despite serving as a cabinet minister under former President Robert Mugabe, Dabengwa fell out with the ruling party and pulled the Zapu party out of Zanu-PF and from the Union Accord in 2009.

He became a harsh critic of the Zanu-PF government and actively campaigned for MDC leader Nelson Chamisa in the run-up to the July 2018 Presidential elections.

Dabengwa who has not been feeling well of late announced that he was going to step down from the leadership of ZAPU at the party’s next congress.