BREAKING: Chamisa wins against Khupe, Congress unstoppable..”It will work, you will not work”

Nelson Chamisa has been greenlight by Zimbabwe High Court to go ahead with MDC Congress in Gweru this weekend.

Khupe’s team and unknown former MDC members from Gokwe had applied for an interdict to stop Chamisa’s Congress but the Court has literally told her ” it will work, you will not work, simple.”

Nelson Chamisa is expected to be elected unopposed as President of MDC at the Congress putting to rest the thorny issues surrounding Morgan Tsvangirai succession.

What they said:

Welshman Ncube

Just came out of Court where Mushore J has refused to grant an interdict stopping the MDC Congress. She ruled that the application is not urgent

DR Nkululeko Sibanda