BREAKING: Chamisa wins against Khupe, Congress unstoppable..”It will work, you will not work”

By Mabhena Charles
- 23rd May 2019

Nelson Chamisa has been greenlight  by Zimbabwe High Court to go ahead with MDC Congress in Gweru this weekend.

Khupe’s team and unknown  former MDC members from Gokwe  had  applied for an interdict to stop Chamisa’s Congress but the Court has literally told  her ” it will work, you  will not work, simple.”

Nelson Chamisa is expected to be elected unopposed as President of MDC at the Congress putting to rest the thorny issues surrounding Morgan Tsvangirai succession.

What they said:

Welshman Ncube

Just came out of Court where Mushore J has refused to grant an interdict stopping the MDC Congress. She ruled that the application is not urgent

DR Nkululeko Sibanda

The application to stop the MDC Congress has been dismissed. Congress is not stoppable.

Facebook Comments