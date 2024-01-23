Emilio Nsue scored twice as Equatorial Guinea routed Cote’d Ivore 4-0 to leave the host nation on the verge of elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations last night.

The home team was left to rue a host of missed chances as Nsue opened the scoring before the break, and Pablo Ganet fired in a brilliant free kick after it, two minutes before the 34-year-old Nsue capped his performance with his fifth goal of the tournament.

Jannick Buyla completed the rout on a counter-attack in the 88th.

It sent Equatorial Guinea into the knock-out stage as group winner with seven points. Nigeria defeated Guinea-Bissau 1-0 in the other Group A match to take second place on goal difference, while Cote d’ Ivoire were left with the faint hope that its three points will be enough to end among the four best third-place finishers, who also go through to the last 16. — Wires.