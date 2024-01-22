South Africa’s national football team, Bafana Bafana, showcased a commanding performance as they secured a convincing 4-0 triumph over Namibia in their Africa Cup of Nations Group E encounter. Goals from Percy Tau, Themba Zwane, and Thapelo Maseko contributed to the resounding victory, with Tau converting a penalty in the 14th minute, Zwane delivering a stunning solo effort in the 25th minute, and adding another with a powerful header in the 40th minute.

The impressive result positions South Africa in 2nd place in Group E with 3 points, setting a promising trajectory for their AFCON campaign. Coach Hugo Broos commended his team’s stellar performance and expressed confidence in their ability to contend for the tournament title. On the other side, Namibia’s coach, Stanley Bayi, acknowledged the team’s outplayed performance and stressed the importance of refining their game plan for future matches.