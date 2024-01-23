Retail giant Pick n Pay sold 5 percent more goods in the 3 months to November than it did over the same period in 2022, reports NewZwire.

Footfall or the number of customers who came to Pick n Pay shops increased by just 2 percent.

While most of the economy is now USD, less than 20% of sales at Pick n Pay is in USD. This is because retailers are forced to use the overvalued official exchange rate, which makes their goods more expensive.

Commenting, Pick n Pay says: “The exchange rate policy remains an albatross on formal retail in attaining the dollarisation level reached by most businesses in the economy.

Zwnews