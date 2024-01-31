AFCON 2023 quarter finalists and timetables

As the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023) edges towards the home stretch, football action returns on 2 February 2024 at 1900 hours with Nigeria taking Angola while DR Congo play Guinea at 2200hrs.
On 3 February, Mali lock horns with Ivory Coast at 1900hrs and Cape Verde play South Africa at 2200hrs.
The rest of the fixtures are as follows:
QF1: Nigeria v Angola, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (17:00)
QF2: DR Congo v Guinea, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)
Saturday 3 February
QF3: Mali vs Ivory Coast, Bouake (17:00)
QF4: Cape Verde v South Africa, Yamoussoukro (20:00)
Semi-finals
Wednesday 7 February
SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4, Bouake (17:00)
SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF2, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00).
Saturday 10 February
Third place play-off
Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)
Final
Sunday 11 February
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)
Zwnews
