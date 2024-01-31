AFCON 2023 quarter finalists and timetables

As the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023) edges towards the home stretch, football action returns on 2 February 2024 at 1900 hours with Nigeria taking Angola while DR Congo play Guinea at 2200hrs.

On 3 February, Mali lock horns with Ivory Coast at 1900hrs and Cape Verde play South Africa at 2200hrs.

The rest of the fixtures are as follows:

QF1: Nigeria v Angola, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (17:00)

QF2: DR Congo v Guinea, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)

Saturday 3 February

QF3: Mali vs Ivory Coast, Bouake (17:00)

QF4: Cape Verde v South Africa, Yamoussoukro (20:00)

Semi-finals

Wednesday 7 February

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4, Bouake (17:00)

SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF2, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00).

Saturday 10 February

Third place play-off

Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)

Final

Sunday 11 February

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)

Zwnews