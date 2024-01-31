I’m now engaging Moreblessing Ali’s family to have her body buried- says Job Sikhala

Few hours after being released from Chikurubi Maximum Prison, former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chairperson Job Sikhala says he has started engaging slain Moreblessing Ali’s body buried.

Sikhala is Ali’s family lawyer.

“It’s sad that Moreblessing Ali is still not buried since my arrest. This issue needs to come to closure.

“I am engaging my clients, the Ali family, to make arrangements for her burial as soon as possible,” he says.

Apparently, Moreblessing Ali was killed by an alleged ZANU PF member Pius Jamba who has since been jailed for the crime.

Sikhala was arrested after vehemently opposed Ali’s murder and was accused of stirring public violence which ensued during the slain activist’s memorial.

Since then Sikhala has been in prison, with Ali’s family vowing not to bury her remains until he is freed.

Sikhala was freed yesterday after the High Court gave him a wholly suspended sentence.

Zwnews