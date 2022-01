Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has named Zimbabwe’s 11 to face Guinea in the Africa Cup of Nations Group B match this evening.

The match kicks off at 18:00 hours Central African Time, and Zimbabwe plays for pride in this encounter.

Meanwhile, Mapeza says despite bowing out, he is playing to collect three points.

“We are gonna go out there and play for the three points.

“Even if we may be out, we have to back home with something,” he says.

