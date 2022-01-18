A former ruling party parliamentarian has blamed Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government for unfairly ‘dealing with criticism’, saying out of the over 30 MPs who were fired from the House of Assembly, he is the only one whose vehicle was confiscated by revenue body, ZIMRA.

Killer Zivhu, the former Zanu PF legislator for Chivi South constituency, said despite this unfair treatment, he will ‘continue driving’ despite the confiscation of the parliamentary vehicle.

“Zimbabwean Government’s way of dealing with criticism, yakaoma chokwadi out of more than 30 fired Mps , ndini ndoga ndatorerwa motor ne Zimra yandakapiwa me Paliament, kkkkk zvakaoma zve Boyz idzi , but I will continue driving hangu handizofambi netsoka”, said Zivhu in a tweet.

However, another dismissed MP, Caston Matewu said Zivhu was not the only one to be unfairly treated by Parliament as he also faced the same fate.

Matewu said:

“Even me Hon ndakatorerwa tiri 2”

Zivhu was humiliatingly fired from the ruling party after he reportedly made attempts at organizing a meeting between First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s wife, Sithokozile.

He is on record denying the allegations.

